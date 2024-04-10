NH Collection plants flag in South Africa

SINGAPORE, 11 April 2024: Minor Hotels will debut its NH Collection brand in Africa this July after signing an agreement with The Cavaleros Group to manage a hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

From 1 July 2024, the group will manage the hotel in Sandton, the financial district of South Africa’s largest city. The 329-key property will first operate as NH Sandton and, following extensive refurbishment, will be rebranded to NH Collection Sandton.

Photo credit: Minor Hotels. (Left) Minor International Chairman William Heinecke and (right) Cavaleros Group CEO Penny Cavaleros.

The property is located approximately 20 km from OR Tambo International Airport.

Minor International Chairman William Heinecke commented: “We are thrilled to sign this strategic partnership with the Cavaleros Group to launch NH and, soon, NH Collection in South Africa. With it, we will launch our first property in the country. This property will join our growing portfolio of African hotels, where our Anantara, Avani, and Elewana brands are already present. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Penny and the Cavaleros team.”

Minor Hotels currently operates 27 hotels and resorts in eight African countries under its Anantara, Avani, and Elewana Collection brands, and it has a pipeline of future properties.



NH Collection has an existing portfolio of over 90 properties worldwide and can be found in top city locations across Europe and the Americas, with the first properties launched last year in the Middle East, on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and in the Maldives.

The brand will debut in Asia later this year with the opening of NH Collection Chiang Mai in Thailand. Further properties will launch this year, including in Finland and Qatar.