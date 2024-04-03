Incentive trips make a comeback in Asia

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2024: Incentive trips are making a comeback, according to Flight Centre Travel Group’s flagship corporate travel arm.

FCM Meetings & Events has seen a 30% increase in requests for incentive trips in Southeast Asia and Greater China as companies revive incentive holiday schemes to boost sales performance.

Incentive trips, also known as employee reward programmes, are used to boost employee engagement and productivity. They work by encouraging employees to improve their performance and reach goals, and they are especially motivating for younger and mid-career employees.

“Incentive trips are a popular way to reward employees, and now that travel is back in full swing, both companies and employees prefer incentive trips versus vouchers or cash-in-kind, said FCM Meetings & Events Leader, Southeast Asia, and Greater China JingWen Wong.

“We have managed incentive trips for startups and large-scale enterprises to upcoming destinations like Vietnam, apart from the popular Thailand and Indonesia. If companies can book their group movements six months in advance, they can save more than 20% on airfares with FCM.

“Our advice is always to confirm group movement nine months in advance as fares for full-cost carriers are comparable to low-cost carriers. The most affordable destinations in Southeast Asia are Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Jakarta, Bali, and Kuala Lumpur,” added Wong.

FCM Meetings & Events is a specialist service by FCM, one of the world’s largest travel management companies and the flagship corporate travel arm of the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group.