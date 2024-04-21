Air Canada boosts summer flights

SINGAPORE, 22 April 2024: In addition to new enhanced international routes to Singapore, Madrid, Stockholm, Osaka and Seoul, Air Canada’s Summer 2024 international capacity is growing by 30% into Asia-Pacific and 25% to key leisure destinations in Southern Europe compared to last Summer.

Across the Pacific, Air Canada continues to build its Vancouver hub as the gateway to the Pacific. The carrier recently started year-round service to Singapore from Vancouver and will increase capacity to Hong Kong, Osaka and Seoul. On the East Coast, the airline is excited to begin seasonal service from Toronto to Osaka and increase capacity to Tokyo. At the same time, Air Canada will begin seasonal service to Seoul from Montreal, complementing Tokyo’s enhanced capacity.

Flight options are increasing across Europe and Asia this summer, along with a choice of 120 destinations in North America (CNW Group/Air Canada)

“We continue to see strong demand for southern European destinations and have increased capacity for countries such as Italy, Greece, and especially Spain for this summer,” said Air Canada Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning Mark Galardo.

Air Canada is” also focused on strategically expanding its Pacific hub in Vancouver. We are thrilled to have launched service in Singapore earlier this month and increased service to Hong Kong and Japan.”

Within North America, Air Canada’s domestic and trans-border network will expand to 120 destinations this summer, with the addition of Tulum, Mexico, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Air Canada’s Atlantic schedule will provide the most nonstop service between Canada and Europe of any carrier. Air Canada is launching new direct routes from Montreal and Toronto to Stockholm and will increase frequencies to Rome and Athens. From Montreal, the airline will also launch year-round service to Madrid, increase flights to Paris to up to three times daily during the summer peak, and restore service to Lyon. From Toronto, service will increase to Copenhagen and commence in Edinburgh and Brussels earlier in the season.

In North America, new routes will be offered from Toronto and Montreal to Tulum, from Toronto to Charleston, and from Montreal to St. Louis, Austin and New Orleans. Within Canada, Ottawa-Calgary and Halifax-Vancouver flights will resume, and there will be frequency or capacity increases, including between Toronto and Saskatoon, Regina, Victoria, Sydney and Gander, as well as between Montreal and Regina, Saskatoon, Victoria, Edmonton, Moncton, Fredericton and Deer Lake.