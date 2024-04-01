Accor expands its Asian footprint

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2024: The Premium, Midscale & Economy division of Accor confirms the signing of six significant projects in the first quarter of 2024, reinforcing its commitment to growth in key Asian markets.

Recent signings

Thailand

Pullman Living Bangkok Sukhumvit 16 and Pullman Residences Bangkok Sukhumvit 16 comprises a 200-room hotel and 225 residences.

Novotel Living Bangkok Don Muang is an 80-key hotel with 112-key serviced apartments spread across 19 floors. It will offer amenities, such as restaurants, bars, an executive club floor, a swimming pool, a spa, and a fitness centre. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2026.

Mövenpick Vung Tau (Vietnam).

Indonesia

Novotel Tangerang BSD City, located in the BSD City Central Business District in Greater Jakarta, is close to the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD City and shopping centres, including AEON Mall and The Breeze.

Boasting 285 rooms, the property will appeal to business and leisure guests. Entertainment offerings include an all-day dining restaurant, lounge, gym, spa, pool bar, and swimming pool.

South Korea

Ibis Styles Ambassador Jeonju City Centre will become Accor’s first hotel in Jeonju, a city in western South Korea. The 81-room property will undergo a soft refurbishment during the first half of 2024 and should reopen later this year.

Philippines

Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences marks a significant milestone in mixed-use lifestyle real estate in the Philippines. Scheduled to open in 2028, this ambitious project will boast 200 guest rooms and suites alongside 900 branded residences. It’s the largest Pullman project worldwide.

Vietnam

Mövenpick Vung Tau, located along the shores of the port city’s beach, will open in 2027. The taxi transfer to Vung Tau Airport will take one hour. The hotel will feature 433 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge and bar, a speciality restaurant, and a spacious ballroom.