Vistara’s Dreamliner wings its way to Bali

SINGAPORE, 29 March 2024: In response to strong travel demand and an anticipated uptick in bookings during the summer season, Vistara will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the Delhi – Bali route, effective 31 March 2024.

Vistara launched daily, direct flights on the route in December 2023 using an A321LR aircraft. It’s the only airline offering direct flights between Delhi and Denpasar, Bali.

The upgrade to Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner delivers a spacious, three-class cabin configuration with the latest in-flight entertainment system featuring live TV and Wi-Fi connectivity onboard. It also features lie-flat business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration that gives direct aisle access to each customer.

Vistara’s chief commercial officer, Deepak Rajawat, said: “We are delighted to announce the deployment of our state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for flights between Delhi and Bali. This strategic decision to increase capacity underscores Vistara’s commitment to optimising operations in response to the remarkable performance of the Delhi – Bali route and the constant surge in demand for direct connectivity between India and Indonesia. With top-notch amenities, enhanced comfort complemented with sumptuous inflight meals and exceptional service, we are confident that our customers will appreciate the choice of experiencing Vistara’s Dreamliner when flying on this route.”

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).