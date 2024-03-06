THAI expands Asia-Pacific routes

BANGKOK, 7 March 2024: Thai Airways International (THAI) strengthens its route network in response to the rising travel demand by introducing new services to Perth in Australia, Colombo in Sri Lanka and Kochi in India.

Daily flights to Perth and Colombo will start on 31 March, and three weekly flights to Kochi will begin on 2 April.

THAI’s chief commercial officer, Korakot Chatasingha, confirmed earlier this week that THAI was launching flights to three Asian Pacific destinations.

Daily flights will return to Perth, Australia, on 31 March after a three-year pause. The Western Australia capital will become the airline’s third destination in Australia, after Sydney and Melbourne.

Daily flights will also return to Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, following almost a three-year pause caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the airline’s financial plight.

THAI will also introduce three weekly flights from Bangkok to Kochi. This new destination will give the airline flights to nine cities in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gaya, and Kochi.

Bangkok – Perth route

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 22 Royal Silk Class seats and 234 economy class seats. Flight operations will start on 31 March 2024.

• TG481 Bangkok – Perth (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) departs from Bangkok at 0720 and arrives in Perth at 1505.

• TG482 Perth – Bangkok (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) departs from Perth at 1620 and arrives in Bangkok at 2220.

• TG483 Bangkok – Perth (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) departs from Bangkok at 0001 and arrives in Perth at 0745 (local time).

• TG484 Perth – Bangkok (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) departs from Perth at 0920 and arrives in Bangkok at 1520.

Bangkok—Colombo route

Airbus 320-200 with 12 Economy Plus seats and 156 economy class seats. Daily flights will start on 31 March.

• TG307 Bangkok – Colombo departs Bangkok at 2105 and arrives in Colombo at 0001 (plus a day)

• TG308 Colombo – Bangkok departs from Colombo at 0120 and arrives in Bangkok at 0730.

Bangkok – Kochi route

Airbus 320-200 with 174 economy class seats. Flights start on 2 April 2024.

• TG347 Bangkok – Kochi (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) departs from Bangkok at 2140 and arrives in Kochi at 0025 (plus a day).

• TG348 Kochi – Bangkok (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) departs from Kochi at 0135 and arrives in Bangkok at 0735.