BANGKOK, 13 March 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces its latest promotion, Urban Escape: Unlock 33% Savings in Bangkok. This enticing offer allows guests to enjoy this remarkable discount for stays of 3 or more consecutive nights when booking Flexible rates at any of Centara’s five exceptional properties in the City of Angels.

The promotion is valid for bookings made until 3 March 2024, with a travelling period ending on 30 June 2024. Guests have the flexibility to choose from an array of hotels, including Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana, and Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon.

From the vibrant streets of downtown to the serene temples of Old Town, Bangkok delivers a unique blend of culture, cuisine, shopping, and adventure. With this offer, visitors can explore the diversity of this metropolis while immersing themselves in the world-class service and hospitality for which Centara is known.

In addition to the significant 33% savings, guests can also delight in a myriad of accommodation options and complimentary stays for up to 2 children under the age of 12, making this offer an ideal option for families as well as business and leisure travellers looking to discover the wonders of Bangkok.

For more information and to book your Urban Escape, please visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/urban-escape