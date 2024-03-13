Vietnam Airlines to fly to Munich

MUNICH Germany, 14 March 2024: Vietnam Airlines will introduce direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Munich starting in October, Munich Airport authorities confirmed earlier this week.

Vietnam’s national airline will launch two weekly flights on Friday and Sunday from Hanoi to Munich on 2 October. A weekly Monday flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Munich will start on 2 December.

Photo credit: Munich Airport.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City will increase to twice weekly (Monday and Wednesday) on 4 December.

It marks the first direct route between Munich and cities in Vietnam, boosting both leisure and business travel between the two countries.

Bookings for direct flights during the northern hemisphere winter timetable, which starts in October and ends 31 March 2025, have already opened on the airline’s website and through independent online travel agency channels. Skyscanner quotes a Hanoi-Munich roundtrip fare starting at USD1,203 for flights in December. On the Ho Chi Minh City-Munich route, the fare is slightly cheaper at USD1195 during December.

The airline will use a Boeing B787-9 for new flights to Munich, configured with business class, premium economy, and economy class cabins on the two routes.

HAN – MUC (Fri and Sun)

Flight VN035 will depart Hanoi (HAN) at 2350 and arrive in Munich (MUC) at 0605 (plus a day)

Flight VN034 will depart Munich (MUC) at 1355 and arrive in Hanoi (HAN) at 0615 (plus a day).

SGN – MUC (Mon and Wed)

Flight VN033 will depart Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 2350 and arrive in Munich (MUC) at 0620 (plus a day).

Flight VN032 will depart Munich (MUC) at 1230 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 0535 (plus a day).

Munich becomes the fourth European destination in the Vietnam Airlines route network, alongside Frankfurt, London Heathrow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

“The new routes will expand our range of Asian connections and reinforce Munich Airport’s position as one of the leading aviation hubs in Europe. We are confident that these new direct flights will be very well received by our passengers and help to enhance economic relations and cultural exchange between Bavaria and Vietnam,” said Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers.

Vietnam has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in Southeast Asia, and including the two routes also highlights the importance of German-Vietnamese economic relations and the relevance of Vietnam as one of the most important travel destinations in Southeast Asia for the German and Bavarian markets. Numerous research and educational partnerships exist between Bavarian and Vietnamese universities, and Bavarian companies have made significant investments in Vietnam.