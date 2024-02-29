Malaysia to fund new air routes

LANGKAWI, 1 March 2024: Tourism Malaysia hosted Routes Asia 2024’s Networking Evening at Resorts World Langkawi, pledging to support airlines with matching grants to establish more direct flights to Malaysia.

As a milestone for the country’s MICE segment, Routes Asia 2024 sets a precedent as Malaysia prepares to host next year’s ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025, followed by Visit Malaysia Year in 2026.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia.

These important events will lead to a surge in tourist arrivals over the next three years. Tourism Malaysia has introduced matching grants awarded to airlines that are prepared to invest and introduce new direct and charter routes to attract more flights between important source market countries and Malaysia.

“Tourism Malaysia is eager to collaborate with international airlines and tourism agencies to enhance air accessibility, frequency, and seat capacity to Malaysia via the International and Charter Flight Matching Grant (GSPC). We truly look forward to having more carriers designate Malaysia as their preferred destination,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general Manoharan Periasamy

As the host country of the 20th edition of Routes Asia, Langkawi Island in northern Malaysia welcomed close to 1,000 airline and airport industry executives from 60 countries for the three-day event that concluded on 29 February. Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and Tourism Malaysia co-hosted the three-day event in collaboration with the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA).

Malaysia recorded 20.1 million international tourist arrivals and MYR71.3 billion in tourist receipts in 2023. This year, Malaysia aims to woo 27.3 million arrivals with MYR102.7 billion in tourism revenue.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia).