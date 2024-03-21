Kanokros heads Skal Bangkok team

BANGKOK, 22 March 2024: Skal International Bangkok has appointed Kanokros Wongvekin, the first female president since the club was founded in 1956.

Following an election during the 12 March annual general meeting at the Hyatt Regency Sukhumvit Bangkok, she officially replaced the outgoing president, James Thurlby, who has been named president of Skal International Thailand.

Kanokros’s travel and public relations expertise spans 29 years. After completing postgraduate studies (MBA marketing), she worked in public relations for various international hotel chains based in Bangkok. Kanokros served as corporate director of marketing communications at Centara Hotels & Resorts for over 10 years and won the ‘Best Public Relations’ award from Starwood Hotels and Resorts.