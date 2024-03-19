IndiGo flies to Agatti island

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2024: India’s low-cost airline IndiGo will add Agatti, an island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, as its 88th domestic destination effective 31 March. Overall, the airline’s route network serves 121 domestic and international destinations.

Photo credit: Airports of India. Agatti airport.

IndiGo will start daily flights between Bengaluru and Agatti on 31 March, offering direct connectivity between these destinations and providing tourists with easy accessibility and more flight options to and from Lakshadweep.

IndiGo’s head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are excited to announce Lakshadweep, India’s smallest Union Territory, as IndiGo’s 88th domestic destination.

“The natural landscapes, the sandy beaches, and the abundance of flora and fauna are bound to attract people to explore the pristine beauty of the archipelago,” he said. These new flights will further strengthen Lakshadweep’s position on the country’s aviation map and enhance travel and tourism.

One of the most popular islands of Lakshadweep, Agatti is just 6km long but blessed with aquatic diversity. More importantly, it is also the home to the archipelago’s only airstrip, connecting Lakshadweep to the rest of India.

Known for its stunning beaches, considered by many to be amongst the best in the world, Agatti is popular amongst those looking for deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, water skiing, and kayaking. The island also serves as an ideal base for exploring the uninhabited and serene isles of Bangaram, Pitti, Thinnakara, Parali-I and Parali-II, which lie nearby.

Bengaluru, India’s high-tech industry hub, is also a gateway to tourist attractions such as Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple.