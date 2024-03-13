IATA cargo event convenes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 14 March 2024: Hong Kong hosted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) World Cargo Symposium (WCS) for the first time, the largest annual event for the global air cargo industry.

The three-day event, held from 12 to 14 March, attracted more than 1,900 delegates worldwide to Hong Kong, and some 50 international exhibitors showcased the latest developments in the global air cargo industry.

Photo credit: HKIA.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), the busiest cargo hub in the world, is the symposium’s host airport, while Cathay Cargo was the event’s host airline.

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has been working closely with IATA and airport partners to bring the event to Hong Kong. The event demonstrates the post-pandemic recovery of Hong Kong’s aviation industry and strong growth prospects in both cargo and passenger business.

Themed “Driving Sustainable and Inclusive Growth,” the event held at AsiaWorld-Expo focused on the different aspects of the global cargo industry, covering technology and innovation, security and customs, cargo operations, and sustainability.

“Hong Kong’s strategic location in Asia, coupled with its world-class infrastructure and status as a global logistics hub, makes it the perfect backdrop for this year’s event. Air cargo’s success matters. Over the next few days, digitalisation, safety and sustainability will be top of mind for the industry’s leaders,” said IATA director general Willie Walsh.

The WCS is an annual global air cargo industry meeting that brings together airlines, freight forwarders, ground handlers, shippers, and regulators to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities. The meeting includes plenary sessions, specialised streams, workshops, and executive summits.