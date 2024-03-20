VALENCIA, Spain, 21 March 2024: Valencia will host the 2024 edition of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) from 31 May to 3 June.

EAACI has a global membership of over 16,000 from 125 countries, and its congress meets annually to unveil the latest research and innovative advancements in allergy and clinical immunology.

The upcoming EAACI Congress 2024 will meet at the Feria de Valencia, a prestigious convention and exhibition centre known for its modernity and versatility.

Feria de Valencia plays a pivotal role in the city, hosting various events and fostering business and cultural endeavours within the region. Valencia, situated along the Mediterranean coast, is a vibrant and picturesque city celebrated for its rich historical heritage, awe-inspiring architecture, delectable cuisine, and harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity.

For more information on the host city Valencia visit https://www.visitvalencia.com/

For more on Spain’s travel experiences, visit https://www.spain.info/en/