BANGKOK, 1 March 2024: Osaka is considered the culinary capital of Japan — a haven of gastronomy where residents and international visitors can savour world-class cuisine. This captivating city is raising the bar for dining even higher with a collection of eight world-class restaurants and bars at Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

Rising 33 storeys in Namba, Osaka’s most vibrant entertainment and retail district, this five-star urban landmark transports diners on a multi-sensory journey of discovery as talented chefs fuse premium ingredients and a spirit of innovation to craft exquisite cuisine in atmospheric venues. Centara is a leading hotel group headquartered in Thailand and rooted in Thai culinary heritage.

Here is a selection of the hotel’s most unmissable dining experiences.

Suan Bua: Sizzling Thai Street Food

Chef Sompong at Suan Bua

At Suan Bua, diners’ taste buds are escorted to the bustling streets of Southeast Asia with stylish interiors and a genuine tuk-tuk in the heart of the restaurant! All ages can savour authentic Thai street food, including fresh salads, spicy soups, sizzling stir-fries, colourful curries and more, crafted by Chef Sompong, who hails from Thailand, and his talented team.

Don’t miss: Tom Yum Goong Naang. Thailand’s national dish is a wonderfully fragrant, spicy, sour soup featuring river prawns, lemongrass, chilli, and mushrooms.

Kunsei Kitchen: Osaka’s Most Spectacular Smokehouse

Kunsei Kitchen is perched on the 33rd floor, overlooking Osaka’s skyline.

Discerning diners can elevate their epicurean adventure at Kunsei Kitchen, the 33rd-floor smokehouse restaurant that frames sparkling skyline views. Within this stunning setting, Chef Asano, who has worked at some of the world’s leading restaurants, uses exquisite ingredients to craft contemporary dishes accompanied by fine wines and smoked cocktails. The omakase menu is a highly exclusive experience that blends tradition with invention.

Don’t miss: Seasonal Fish with Smoked Broth. Kunsei Kitchen’s menu changes with the seasons to showcase the finest ingredients in their prime – including the freshest fish.

WhiskeyNova Steakhouse: Elevating the Epicurean Arts

Japanese Beef Sirloin at Steakhouse WhiskeyNova

Osaka’s most exciting and immersive new steakhouse, this dazzling 32nd-floor restaurant, transports guests to a world where American comic book culture meets Japanese retro art. Amidst this vibrant ambience, diners can indulge in expertly prepared cuts of meat, from succulent dry-aged beef to perfectly grilled wagyu. Every meal can be paired with a curated selection of fine wines and whiskeys, all set against breathtaking city views.

Don’t miss: Japanese Beef Sirloin Steak. Wonderfully tender and cooked to perfection, this is a meat lover’s dream. Enjoy it with WhiskeyNova’s signature steak sauce.

Smoke & Spin: Feel the Spirit of the City

Savour afternoon tea with spectacular views at Smoke & Spin.

Step into Centara Grand Hotel Osaka’s rooftop oasis at Smoke & Spin, where panoramic city views unfold. Designed with the theme of a baseball park, this inspiring venue is the ultimate setting for afternoon tea during the day. Then, as night falls, this spirited lounge transforms into a vibrant hub of activity where guests can feel the energy of Osaka and sip expertly crafted cocktails until 0200.

Don’t miss: Strawberry Afternoon Tea. This sublime selection is presented on an elegant tree stand and features 17 sweet & savoury bites, focusing on fresh strawberries.

Guests can also discover Crudo Deck, the breathtaking rooftop restaurant where diners can soak up panoramic views, sip in a world of science fiction at Automata, the cutting-edge cocktail bar with self-service technology, or grab light refreshments on the move at Platform 2, the bright lobby lounge.

For more information, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.