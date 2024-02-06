Vistara adds flights to Kolkata

SINGAPORE, 7 February 2024: Vistara will start daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kolkata on 11 March.

The airline confirmed on its Facebook page that it had scheduled three daily flights between the two cities with one-way fares on the route starting at INR6599 (excluding taxes and fees). Bookings are already open on the Vistara website and Trip.com.

Flights will depart from Bengaluru at 0540, 1450, and 1640 and arrive in Kolkata at 0815, 1450, and 1915. The airline deploys an A320 with a single economy class cabin for the two-hour, 35-minute flight.

The airline already flies multiple daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Kolkata.

The Bengaluru – Kolkata route is already crowded and competitive, with four airlines (IndiGo, Spicejet, AirAsia India and Starlight Airlines) scheduling 17 daily flights, according to independent booking sites. Vistara will add another three daily flights.

Bengaluru

Also called the Garden City, or Green City, because of the beautifully landscaped gardens and parks, Bengaluru has much to offer visitors, from historical monuments to magnificent palaces, lush green gardens to upmarket fashion streets, buzzing pubs, glitzy malls and multiplexes.

Visit the Bengaluru palace, a majestic architectural landmark, and spend a relaxed evening at the Lumbini Gardens, located on the banks of the Nagawara Lake.

Kolkata

Historically and culturally rich, Kolkata is India’s third most populous city. As the erstwhile capital of British India, the city exudes a colonial old-world charm like no other. One of the friendliest cities in the country, its relaxed and easy-going atmosphere is hard to miss.

Get a feel of Kolkata’s theatre, or see art exhibitions in popular city art galleries like the Birla Academy of Art and Culture and CIMA. You can also take cultural tours or heritage walks, tracing the history, food, art, and local culture.

Victoria Memorial is one of Kolkata’s long-standing icons, built during the British era to commemorate Queen Victoria’s death. A manicured garden surrounds it and houses a museum tracing the city’s colonial history.