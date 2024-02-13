Lao Airlines expands regional flights

14 February 2024: Lao Airlines expands its international network this March with new flights from Vientiane to Phnom Penh and Savannakhet to Bangkok.

Booking websites indicate the airline will launch the Vientiane-Phnom Penh flight on 19 March, offering three weekly services on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will deploy an A320 for the one-hour and 20-minute flight.

QV551 will depart Vientiane at 0830 and arrive in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, at 0950.

The return flight QV552 will depart Phnom Penh at 1050 and arrive in Vientiane at 1210.

According to the airline’s website, the starting one-way fare is pegged at USD110.50

The airline’s Facebook page confirmed the launch of a three-weekly service on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between Savannakhet in central Laos and Bangkok, the Thai capital, starting 15 March. Using an ATR72 with 70 seats, the flight time will be one hour and 30 minutes. The one-way fare starts at USD105.

Flight QV202 will depart Savannakhet (ZVR) at 1040 and arrive in Bangkok at 1210. The return flight QV203 will depart Bangkok at 1310 and arrive in Savannakhet at 1310