Jakarta hosts Travel Meet Asia 2024

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2024: Travel Meet Asia (TMA) 2024, a travel networking and business insights event for individual travel markets of key Southeast Asian destinations, will draw 500 industry professionals to Jakarta’s Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) from 3 to 4 July 2024.

In collaboration with the Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) and the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), the B2B event integrates conferences and dynamic business matchmaking, fostering lasting connections and influencing the future of travel. With over 500 attendees, it features a selected group of over 200 Indonesian buyers across leisure, MICE, and corporate segments.

Photo credit: ITB Asia. Exhibiting opportunities to shape the future of travel at TMA 2024.

Established in 2019 as a conference and networking event across Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, TMA evolved into a series of successful virtual gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Since 2023, it has blossomed into a distinguished B2B event, embracing exhibitions, conferences, and networking opportunities for travel trade professionals. Building on the success of last year’s event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the stage is now set for a grand gathering in Jakarta as TMA paves the way to ITB Asia 2024 – Asia’s premier travel trade show scheduled for October in Singapore.

Travel Meet Asia provides diverse exhibiting opportunities for NTOs, Convention Bureaus, Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Hotel Groups, Airlines, Transportation Services and Travel Technology. Through a personalised business matching system, they will establish valuable connections with Indonesian buyers, ensuring 100% pre-scheduled guaranteed meetings with top buyers and all other attendees before the event.

Key exhibiting companies include Bintan Resorts, Frasers Hospitality, Galagents Galapagos Cruises, Global Destination Management Corporation, MIZE, Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort, Pullman Hotels and Resorts, Royal Caribbean International, Singapore Tourism Board, SiteMinder, SUNRATE, Vio Travel, VisaGenius, and many more.

In enhancing exhibitor visibility at the event, Travel Meet Asia has introduced a variety of sponsorship packages, encompassing everything from networking opportunities to prominent branding placements. For more information, visit www.travelmeetasia.com/sponsorship.

Booth prices start from USD 2,250, offering exhibitors diverse options, from shell scheme booths to customisable raw spaces. To learn more and secure your participation, visit www.travelmeetasia.com/exhibitor.

Exploring trends in the Southeast Asian travel landscape The Travel Meet Asia Conference delves into the Southeast Asian travel market, where industry leaders discuss trends sparked by today’s travellers. Presenting a curated conference programme discussing crucial insights to capture the Indonesian and SEA outbound market, covering significant topics such as market overview, sustainability, wellness tourism, hospitality, experiential events, corporate travel, travel technology, and more. The conference envisions a two-day agenda dedicated to exploring the outlook and opportunities within the Southeast Asian travel landscape.

Early Bird rate is now available for Trade Visitor registration, visit www.travelmeetasia.com/visitor to get your pass or click here.

For more information, visit www.travelmeetasia.com.