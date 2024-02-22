HK reports positive passenger traffic

HONG KONG, 23 February 2024: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) released air traffic figures for Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) for January 2024, recording a robust increase in passenger traffic with the highest growth from Southeast Asia, Taiwan and China.

During the month, HKIA handled 4.1 million passengers and 28,755 flight movements, representing year-on-year increases of 100.0% and 77.3%, respectively.

The growth in passenger traffic continued a steady recovery trend, with significant increases in all passenger segments compared to January 2023. The highest growth in passenger traffic was recorded on flights from Southeast Asia, Mainland China and Taiwan.

Cargo throughput maintained its solid momentum in January 2024, registering a year-on-year increase of 31.1% to 377,000 tonnes. The month also saw a substantial year-on-year increase in exports of 44.5%. In January, traffic to and from key trading regions in North America, Europe and the Middle East posted the highest increases.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume recorded 41 million, 443.1% higher than the previous comparable period. Flight movements and cargo throughput saw year-on-year surges of 101.9% and 7.9% to 288,620 and 4.4 million tonnes, respectively.

HKIA continues to expand its extensive air network. The airport recently welcomed two new airlines: Ruili Airlines, connecting with Nanning in Mainland China, and Cambodia Angkor Air, connecting with Phnom Penh respectively.

Meanwhile, HKIA was named “International Airport of the Year” at the 2023 Sky Choice Travel Awards organised by CAAC Inflight Magazine, the official inflight publication of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The awards celebrate achievements in the aviation, hotel and travel sectors, commending leaders and forward-thinkers steering post-pandemic economies in industry development, innovation, quality service and customer experience. Winners are determined by online voting, with evaluations by an expert jury panel and the magazine’s editorial team.

AAHK chief operating officer Vivian Cheung said: “We are delighted that HKIA has been named ‘International Airport of the Year’ at the 2023 Sky Choice Travel Awards. As an international aviation hub, we are committed to offering and continuously enhancing the airport facilities and services through innovation and technology.”

(Source: AAHK)