Changi’s expertise supports Cam Ranh airport

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2024: Changi Airports International (CAI) and Vietnam’s Cam Ranh International Joint Stock Company (CRTC) signed a contract on Wednesday during the Singapore Airshow that will see CAI take over the management of Cam Ranh International Terminal’s non-aeronautical businesses and support the growth of Cam Ranh International Airport’s international route development.

The landmark agreement is the first to materialise under a cooperation framework between CAI and Legacy Infrastructure (Legacy). Combining the international expertise of CAI as a global airport consultant, manager and investor, as well as the regional influence and resources of Legacy, the collaboration between CAI and Legacy should bring innovative solutions to the Vietnam aviation industry, enhancing connectivity, efficiency and international competitiveness.

Cam Ranh International Airport (CXR), the fourth busiest international airport in Vietnam, serves Nha Trang City and the Khanh Hoa province, which are important tourist destinations for Vietnam. In the next five years, CAI will work with CRTC to accelerate the revenue growth of CRX’s Terminal 2 and enhance the passenger experience in the terminal. Under the agreement, the contract can be extended for another five years.

Cam Ranh International Terminal (CRX’s Terminal 2), wholly owned by CRTC, has more than 30 airlines as its partners and is currently connected to more than 100 destinations worldwide. The agreement will also pave the way for the airport to enjoy increased connectivity to major airports worldwide and attract international partners, greatly enhancing CRTC’s competitiveness and attractiveness.

CAI chief executive officer Eugene Gan said: “Cam Ranh International Airport, which welcomed 6.5 million international visitors in 2019 before the pandemic and was the fourth busiest international airport in Vietnam, is undoubtedly one of the driving factors for the tourism development of Nha Trang.

“We will apply the experience we have gained over the years to work with our valued partners and uplift the passenger experience at Cam Ranh International Airport, helping to further grow its potential as one of the leading airports in Vietnam.”