Batik Air flies to Instanbul

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 February 2024: Batik Air introduced direct flights four times weekly between Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul at the weekend.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato Sri Tiong King and representatives from Batik Air and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad welcomed passengers aboard the Batik Air inaugural flight arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Istanbul, on Saturday.

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia.

A water salute greeted the aircraft as a warm welcome for the passengers on Flight OD724, which flies between the two cities every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday using an Airbus A330-300 with 377 seats.

From January to November 2023, Malaysia welcomed 15,623 arrivals from Turkey, delivering a positive growth of 10.8% compared with 14,096 arrivals in 2019.