AirAsia MOVE tickets events

SINGAPORE, 31 JAN 2024: AirAsia MOVE (former AirAsia Superapp) has partnered with Coras, a prominent global ticket distribution platform, to introduce MOVETIX, a brand new and innovative ticketing platform.

MOVETIX offers over 10,000 global events and activities complemented by flights, hotels and rides through one app.

MOVETIX is spearheaded by Hassan Choudhury, an entertainment industry professional who will continue as CEO of RedRecords, a joint venture between AirAsia and Universal Music. Coras powers the MOVETIX platform on the AirAsia MOVE app.

To kickstart the launch, StarHub and World Football Legends announced the appointment of MOVETIX as the official ticketing partner of the upcoming StarHub Football Festival from 20 to 21 April 2024 in Our Tampines Hub, Singapore.

As the official ticketing partner for the event, MOVETIX sells tickets at SGD60 h for adults, SGD30 for senior citizens (above the age of 60) and children (below the age of 12), and a family package for SGD150, which covers admission for two children and two adults exclusively on the AirAsia MOVE.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer commented: “Entertainment is an essential part of travel. Hassan’s role in RedRecords and MOVETIX aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver the best value in travel and develop talents in ASEAN.

“Teaming up with Coras on our AirAsia MOVE platform will elevate our customers’ experience, while staying true to our brand proposition. With MOVETIX, our app users can now book their entire trip seamlessly, including flights, hotels, land transport (through AirAsia ride), and meals via the dine-in option, all within one cohesive ecosystem.”

AirAsia MOVE has a customer base of over 15 million monthly active users who can now buy tickets for sports, live music, theatre performances and attractions across 67 cities and 20 countries.