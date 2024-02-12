Air link opens between Cheongju and Danang

HO CHI MINH CITY, 13 February 2024: South Korea’s Aero-K Airlines has launched daily flights from Cheongju to Danng, the gateway to coastal resorts and cultural attractions in central Vietnam.

Last week, the Danang City Department of Tourism coordinated with Aero-K Airlines to welcome an inaugural flight on the Cheongju-Danang route, according to a Tourism Information Technology Centre report.

Photo credit: Aero-K.

TITC said Aero-K had chosen Danang as the first city in Vietnam to launch scheduled services from Cheongju. The flight departs from Cheongju at 2205. and lands in Danang at 0045. The return trip departs from Danang at 0215.

T’way Airlines, another Korean low-cost airline, serves the Cheongju-Danang route with daily flights.

Korea is a leading international source market for Danang’s tourism; every day, there are 23 to 25 flights from major Korean cities such as Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Muan, and Cheongju, accounting for more than 50% of the international flights to Danang.

(Source: Tourism Information Technology Center)