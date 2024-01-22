Turkish bumps up Airbus orders

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2024: Türkiye’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, will expand its fleet with an order for 220 Airbus aircraft, made up of 150 Airbus A321s and 70 A350 widebody aircraft.

The latest orders follow earlier orders for 10 A350-900s in September and four A350-900s in July 2023. This latest order will take Turkish Airlines’ total orderbook for Airbus aircraft to 504, of which 212 are already delivered.

Photo credit: Airbus

The A321neo is the largest aircraft in Airbus’ A320neo family, and by incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo offers a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft.

To date, over 5,600 A321neos have been ordered by more than 100 customers across the globe.

The A350 is the long-range leader in the 300-410 seater category, serving ultra-long-haul routes up to 9,700nm (17964.4 km). The A350 Family has two versions: the A350-900 and the longer fuselage A350-1000. Turkish will use an A350 when it upgrades to nonstop flights from Istanbul to Melbourne, possibly in 2025. (Distance:7903.34 nautical miles). The airline plans to start a three-weekly Melbourne service starting 24 March this year, but the aircraft will make a technical stop in Singapore for a fuel refill.