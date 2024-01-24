Thai AirAsia adds Indian destination

BANGKOK, 25 January 2024: AirAsia is introducing a new route from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to Visakhapatnam in India, starting 9 April 2024.

The low-cost airline schedules three weekly flights to the seaside city in India’s east with fares starting from THB 2,900 one-way.

With this new route, AirAsia will deliver the widest network connecting Thailand to India and introduce a new side of India as Visakhapatnam is a major port city and hub of commerce.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “AirAsia plans to continue its expansion in India to tap on the market’s high tourism potential. We believe this new route will create an important opportunity for stimulating tourism and economic growth between both nations.”

AirAsia Thailand now flies 10 routes between India and Bangkok in Thailand, serving flights to Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati and latest addition Visakhapatnam. Indian travellers comprise 80 to 90% of passengers on the routes, maintaining an average load factor of 87%, indicating India is a robust and growing market responsive to AirAsia.