Ocean Marina anchors yachting award

PATTAYA, 26 January 2024: Ocean Marina Jomtien, located on Thailand’s east coast, was recently recognised with the “Best Marina Berth Facilities in Thailand” award at the prestigious Robb Report Thailand Best Of The Best Yachting Awards.

Launched in 1989, Ocean Marina Jomtien is a key economic driver of Thailand’s marine industry and remains a leader in marine services and facilities. Since 2012, Ocean Marina Jomtien has implemented a strategic development programme to upgrade and increase berthing facilities,

Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, Managing Director of Ocean Property Co Ltd (second left) and Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Jomtien (second right), received the award.

From a capacity of 200 berths in 2011, the marina has added 255 more berths, making it the largest marina in Southeast Asia today with 455 wet berths, 100 trailer boat berths and hardstand capacity for 30 boats.

“We have invested considerably in the marina’s facilities and expansion over the last decade, which has been well received by local and international visiting yachts,” Ocean Marina Jomtien harbour master Scott Finsten explained. “In addition to visiting international yachts, we have seen an exponential increase in Thais buying boats, enjoying the marine lifestyle and basing themselves at Ocean Marina Jomtien. And we’ve also seen a steady increase in superyachts visiting the area – in fact, 2023 was our biggest year yet welcoming a record number of superyachts to Ocean Marina Jomtien.”