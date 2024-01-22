KUCHING, 17 January 2024: Sarawak’s famed night markets come to life as the sun sets, offering visitors a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience filled with food, entertainment and culture.

Here, we have narrowed down a few of Sarawak’s most iconic night markets.

Metrocity Night Market

A 15-minute drive from Kuching’s city centre brings you to the Metrocity Night Market in Petra Jaya. The market is open every Wednesday to Saturday from 1600 to 2400. It is one of Kuching’s largest and busiest night markets, attracting large crowds comprising tourists and locals. On special occasions like Sarawak Day, this market will transform into a lively stage with music and entertainment showcasing local talents and traditional tunes.

Siniawan Night Market

Another popular destination for food hunting and sightseeing, Siniawan Night Market is located in a small quaint town in the Bau District, a 25-minute car drive from downtown Kuching. It is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1630 to 2300. Siniawan Night Market is known for its picturesque old wooden townhouses, wall graffiti, and Chinese lanterns hung in zig-zag patterns that line the street. It is a true photographer’s paradise at night when it comes to life as the lanterns light up and illuminate the street in an ethereal glow. A culinary journey awaits you at the hawker stalls that sell varieties of local delicacies such as Bamboo Chicken, kueh, satay, kolo mee, laksa, grilled fish, barbeque chicken wing, ‘ais kacang’, ‘rojak’, ‘char kueh’ and more.

Sibu Night Market

Sibu Night Market, otherwise known as the vibrant night market, is one of Sibu’s oldest markets that has been around since the 1960s. Unlike the other night markets, this market is open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm. Here, you can treat yourself to various local delicacies like cakes, steamed buns, dim sum, satay, pastries, dumplings, barbecued pork parts and others. You don’t want to miss out on the half-moon pancakes, an all-time Sibu favourite.

Senadin Night Market

Located in Miri, the Senadin Night Market was opened in 2022 and operates every Tuesday to Sunday from 1600 to 2400. This night market is Muslim-friendly and is divided into two zones, separating the halal and the non-halal zones. Miri locals visit this market for barbeque delights sold at the ‘rumah asap’ barbeque stalls and food and drink stalls.

Saberkas Night Market

Miri’s Saberkas Night Market is another popular night market that brings in visitors from around the area. It opens every Tuesday to Sunday from 1600 to 2130. It is situated near Taman Bulatan Miri and Boulevard Commercial Centre, a strategic location that makes it a convenient go-to for Miri locals. You can shop for various goods such as local handicrafts, clothes and local products to bring home as a keepsake. Discover an incredible range of local delicacies unique to this region, like nasi lemak, murtabak, grilled chicken wings, apam balik, tender and juicy satay and colourful layered cakes.

Sarawak’s night markets are more than places to shop and eat; they act as a hub that draws communities from all over together to experience Sarawak’s culture to the fullest.

To learn more about Sarawak’s food culture scene, visit www.sarawaktourism.com for more information.

(Source: Hornbill Trail Newsletter)