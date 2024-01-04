Changi sets up a grand draw

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2024: Changi Airport Group (CAG) has launched a Grand Draw for its latest campaign, “Shall We Just Go?”, encouraging travellers to embrace spontaneity in travel with Changi Airport.

The 12-week campaign has already seen 40,000 entries, with participants vying to win a spontaneous holiday to one of six mystery destinations — Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City, Jeju, Penang, Phnom Penh and Surabaya.

Twelve winners walked away with return air tickets for two persons and SGD500 Trip.com accommodation vouchers for a token sum of SGD1. The only catch — they had to travel within the next 30 days.

Encouraged by the response to the campaign, CAG is extending the campaign by launching a Grand Draw, giving travellers another chance to win a spontaneous vacation to any of the six destinations.

Two lucky winners will be drawn, with one of them being a Trust Bank Singapore customer. Each will win a pair of return economy class air tickets and SGD500 Trip.com accommodation vouchers. All participants who have previously joined the campaign will be automatically enrolled in this Grand Draw. The Grand Draw is open to all Singapore residents.

One more chance for a free holiday

Participants who have yet to register for the campaign so far can drop their names into the Grand Draw pot on the “‘Shall We Just Go?” campaign website (https://changi.me/justgo) from now till 16 January 2024 for one more chance at winning a free holiday.

The winners will get to choose their holiday destination from the six destinations – Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City, Jeju, Penang, Phnom Penh and Surabaya.

All participants who have previously joined the campaign will be automatically enrolled in this Grand Draw. They can get an additional chance at the prizes by enrolling for the Grand Draw. Winners of the Grand Draw will be notified on 17 January 2024.

The “Shall We Just Go?” campaign is supported by Trip.com and Trust Bank, Cambodia Airways, Cebu Pacific, Firefly, Garuda and Scoot.