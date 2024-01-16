KUCHING, 17 January 2024: To usher in the Year of the Dragon, the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is showcasing the iconic Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta (SIDBR) for its 2024 Chinese New Year Ang Pao* packet design.

Chinese New Year celebrations start on 10 February, covering at least seven days of festivities and holidays. Sarawak’s Ang Pao packets handed out during the New Year will underscore promotions for the annual Dragon Boat Race Festival hosted on the Kuching River in late October.

The dragon, being a symbol of strength, power, and good fortune in Chinese mythology, resonates with the SIDBR, suggesting the dragon’s spirited energy weaves into the hearts of the rowers with every beat of the drum, pushing them to row vigorously in unison and embodying the camaraderie that the dragon represents.

“Our SIDBR-inspired Ang Pao design marks the seventh edition of STB’s Ang Pao series, which features elements unique to Sarawak. We look forward to creating new and truly Sarawakian Ang Pao designs every year to make it a collectable while promoting Sarawak’s priceless biodiversity and heritage to the world,” STB Chief Executive Officer Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor explained.

The limited 2024 Ang Pao packets are available for collection at STB’s visitor information centres in Kuching, Sibu and Miri from 16 January while stocks last.

The annual SIDBR is an internationally recognised event that sees local and foreign rowing teams competing in various categories to win coveted cash prizes and prestigious trophies on the serene waters of the Sarawak River.

The SIDBR is usually held at the end of October for male, female, and mixed categories for crews of different sizes. During SIDBR 2023, for the first time, the event welcomed two teams of paddlers that included members with physical disabilities.

A total of 60 teams from 20 countries took part in the recent SIDBR in October 2023. The participating countries were Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Spain, Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia.

*A red envelope or red packet is a monetary gift given during holidays or for special occasions such as weddings, graduations, and births.

For more information about Sarawak tourism activities, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.