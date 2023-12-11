Thai Vietjet boosts China flights

BANGKOK, 12 December 2023: Expanding its wings to China, Thai Vietjet launched two new routes from Bangkok to Shanghai and Hangzhou last week.

In a press statement, the airline said it was responding to the temporary tourist visa exemption scheme for passport holders of the People’s Republic of China.

The services were launched to both Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. The two new routes are served by A320 aircraft.

“With the launch of two new services to Shanghai and Hangzhou, Thai Vietjet enhances connectivity between Thailand and China. We are proud to mark another great milestone,” said Thia Vietjet CEO Woranate Laprabang.

The Bangkok-Shanghai route operates with daily flights, while the Bangkok–Hangzhou route starts with four weekly services every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.