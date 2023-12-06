MEDAN Indonesia, 7 December 2023: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) is initiating B2B partnerships in Medan and Jakarta, Indonesia, to boost visitor arrivals from Indonesia and offer airlines incentives to launch direct flights to Langkawi.

Networking sessions were hosted this week to strengthen ties with travel curators in the two Indonesian cities. Over 40 hotel and travel agency stakeholders from Langkawi island joined the mission supported by Tourism Malaysia (Medan), Tourism Malaysia (Jakarta), and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

First direct flights from Medan to Langkawi launch 2 March.

Over the two-day visits to Medan and Jakarta, Team Langkawi engaged with tour operators and travel influencers in business networking sessions to create new tours to Langkawi and encourage more direct flights between Medan and Malaysia’s most popular island destination.

The latest mission follows a similar event held last September organised by LADA with the cooperation of Tourism Malaysia Medan that targeted travel agencies from the Association of The Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies of North Sumatra (ASITA SUMUT), as part of LADA’s efforts to promote Langkawi to the Indonesian outbound travel market.

ASITA SUMUT has 6,500 travel agency member companies in Indonesia, and the objective was to encourage them to create attractive Langkawi and Medan tour packages.

These initiatives are part of LADA’s ongoing efforts to position Langkawi as a go-to destination for international travellers, specifically from Medan and Jakarta. The outreach to the Indonesian travel trade is boosting Langkawi’s tourism and economy. It is part of a collaboration with AirAsia to introduce direct flights from Medan, Indonesia, to Langkawi starting 2 March 2024.

LADA tourism manager Dr Azmil Munif bin Mohd Bukhari expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to work closely with Tourism Malaysia and our partners in Medan and Jakarta to encourage B2B partnerships across both parties. Langkawi is not just a destination;

it’s an experience – and we look forward to welcoming our Indonesian partners and travellers to experience all this beautiful island offers.”

LADA is now offering incentives tailored for MICE activities to boost the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. LADA has also introduced an incentive scheme ‘Charter Flight and Schedule Inaugural Flight, for 2024 that provides grants of USD10,000 to support the introduction of a new direct flight.

These efforts come alongside LADA’s latest partnership with Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) to launch the eagerly awaited ‘MyTriple E’ incentive offer under the Meet In Malaysia campaign. With this partnership, LADA, Tourism Malaysia, and MyCEB join forces to facilitate the ‘MyTriple E’ venture, which aims to impact the business events industry by enticing Indonesian corporations and associations to explore the myriad opportunities available in Malaysia. All these initiatives underscore LADA’s commitment to strengthening the ties between Indonesia and Langkawi, fostering an environment ripe for new business ventures, enriching travel experiences, and lasting partnerships.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my

(Source: Langkawi Development Authority)