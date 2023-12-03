Batik Air rolls out Melbourne flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 December 2023: Batik Air will launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Melbourne (MEL) on 20 December 20, 2023.

A wide-body A330 will offer seasonal flights from 20 December to 6 February to cater to the rising demand for travel to Australia during the peak holiday and travel season.

Photo credit: Batik Air

Flight OD175 will take off from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) four times weekly – Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1820 and arrive in Melbourne at 0515 (local time) the following day.

The return Flight OD176, will fly Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, departing from Melbourne at 0645 and arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 1210.

Melbourne serves as a prominent Australian VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) travel hub, earning its place in Batik Air’s expanding portfolio, which includes other major cities in Australia, such as Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Batik Air also provides direct flights connecting Kuala Lumpur to Adelaide and Perth. It also serves Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth via Denpasar. Additionally, Batik Air operates to Auckland via Perth.

Batik Air offers special promotional fares starting from MYR799, all-inclusive one-way economy class tickets. The booking window is open to 15 December 2023, and travel is from 20 December to 31 January 2023.

Flight schedule