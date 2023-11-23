Seabourn ships rendezvous in Antarctica

SINGAPORE, 24 November 2023: Seabourn, an expedition cruise specialist, celebrated a historic moment on Wednesday when Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, the line’s two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, sailed together side by side for the first time.

The sister ships met at the entrance to the picturesque Neko Harbor, surrounded by towering icescapes, to celebrate Seabourn Pursuit’s maiden season in Antarctica. To commemorate the historic meeting, guests and team members gathered on the expansive bow of each ship, where caviar and champagne were served.

Photo credit: Carnival Cruises. Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit in Antarctica.

Seabourn Pursuit just embarked on its maiden season in Antarctica, while Seabourn Venture is beginning its second season on the icy continent. Both ships will operate 11 to 13-day voyages to Antarctica, as well as 21-day voyages to South Georgia, Falkland Islands, and Antarctica.

These itineraries will offer Zodiac outings to cruise among icebergs, observe penguin colonies up close, and join the ship’s Expedition Team to walk and hike across untouched and seldom-seen landscapes. Optional kayaking and submarine excursions will also be available.

Launched in 2022 and 2023, respectively, both Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit offer a luxury small ship experience enhanced by equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 24-person expedition team of elite, world-renowned scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more.

Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, the ship includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and capabilities.

There is close to 30,000 square feet of deck space, special touches at every turn, and indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views. In addition, a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

The ships are also equipped with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity with SpaceX’s Starlink, providing its expedition guests with faster service, greater connectivity, and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink’s services are available.