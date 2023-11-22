KAL names Cambodia country manager

PHNOM PENH, 23 November 2023: Korean Air appointed Hoyeon (Chris) Chang as country manager for Cambodia, a seasoned veteran with the SkyTeam Alliance carrier for 17 years.

Chang started his career at Korean Air in 2006, working in sales. He has since filled other roles in the company, such as revenue and network planning, labour relations and international affairs, where he was involved in negotiating Northeast Asia air services agreements.

Chris Chang.

Before moving to Phnom Penh to take the post of Cambodia country manager, Chang was based in the airline’s headquarters in Seoul and was in charge of marketing for Europe and Southeast Asia.

Cambodia is an important business and leisure market for Korean Air, which has a daily flight between Seoul Incheon and Phnom Penh.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, Korea is ranked sixth in international arrivals to Cambodia. From January to July, 101,728 Koreans travelled to Cambodia.

“There is a good mix of leisure and business traffic between Cambodia and South Korea,” said Chang. “Passengers arriving in Seoul Incheon can also seamlessly connect to our network that includes direct flights to 13 destinations in North America, such as Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto and San Francisco.”

Business travel between South Korea and Cambodia is partly driven by bookings from the around 300 Korean companies operating in Cambodia in various sectors such as manufacturing, construction and finance.