BUSAN, 20 November 2023: Since industrialisation, many business sectors, including manufacturing and transportation, have contributed to the acceleration of global warming, and the MICE industry is no exception.

The Zero Carbon MICE City

Events such as exhibitions and conventions generate large amounts of waste, and carbon dioxide is emitted as visitors travel to event locations, further polluting the environment. Recognizing the harm of these and other human activities, movements to protect the environment have been gaining momentum worldwide.

In the UK in 2021, leaders from MICE industries worldwide met at the Conference of Parties (COP) 26 on climate change and declared their commitment to hosting net-zero events. A total of 137 countries, including Korea, pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. MICE industry leaders discussed developing a common method for measuring direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, to achieve net zero by 2050. The MICE city of Busan is taking environmental issues seriously and implementing eco-friendly policies to protect the environment.

Leading the Way for MICE Sustainability

Source: Busan Tourism Organization.

The MICE city of Busan has adopted a climate change response plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan covers seven sectors, including industry and waste, and includes 104 specific implementation tasks. The primary objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 47% from 2018 to 2030 and to ultimately achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To raise awareness and support of these efforts towards carbon neutrality among MICE stakeholders and the general public, the city has launched a carbon neutrality policy website called “Net Zero Busan.”

In addition, during last year’s COP27, representatives from Busan and the US discussed setting up a green shipping route between Busan and Seattle and linking key port cities along the US West Coast. Busan has also developed an eco-friendly app that allows travellers to enjoy their journeys and contribute to environmental preservation at the same time. The app not only provides tourism information but also helps people’s awareness of the values of urban ecology and the importance of carbon neutrality through the completion of “NFT Green Busan Travel” eco-friendly experiences and missions.

Busan Tourism Organization (BTO) continues to operate a diverse range of eco-friendly campaigns. Last summer, the BTO organized an eco-friendly plogging (jogging while picking up litter) “Safe & Fun Busan” social contribution campaign, during which approximately 50 BTO staff members and residents carried out environmental activities in the Haeundae Beach area. After plogging, participants made social contributions by donating snacks and diapers to a temporary shelter for children and a welfare foundation. Also, in November, the BTO made upcycled dolls using marine waste resources and donated the finished toys to a social welfare centre.

Heading Towards Net Zero

Through the establishment of a carbon neutrality policy website and an eco-friendly platform app, and through many other means, the MICE city of Busan strives to achieve net zero. Thanks to its concerted efforts, Busan is well on its way to transitioning into a fully carbon-zero city by 2050.

