Top citation for Banyan Tree Spa Macau

MACAU, 17 October 2023: Banyan Tree Spa Macau, part of Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort, has been honoured as “Macau’s Best Resort Spa 2023” at the World Spa Awards

It follows the resort’s recent recognition as the “Grand Jury Award” recipient at the “SpaChina Wellness & Spa Awards 2023” hosted by the Asian luxury spa publication SpaChina.

Award-winning ways at the Banyan Tree Spa Macau.

The World Spa Awards and the SpaChina Wellness & Spa Awards 2023 are benchmarks in the global and Asian spa and wellness industry. Spa experts, operators, and enthusiasts evaluate and select winners worldwide.

Banyan Tree Macau general manager Joanne Chan commented: “We are honoured to receive the awards and the recognition from ‘World Spa Awards’ and SpaChina. All the therapists at Banyan Tree Spa Macau have received professional training at the Spa Academy in Phuket, Thailand, where they have mastered the art of Thai massage.”

Banyan Tree Spa Macau is located on the second and 31st floors of Banyan Tree Macau, featuring 21 double therapy suites.