Top accolade for KAL premium

SINGAPORE, 23 October 2023: Korean Air’s premium class ranks top in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, chosen by a panel of experts before going public for voting by USA Today readers.

The airline also gained second place for best inflight food and sixth for the best cabin crew.

In making the announcement, USA Today said: “First class aboard Korean Air means private spaces, lie-flat sleeper seats, and large entertainment screens. Passengers are provided with an in-flight amenity kit from Atelier Cologne and upgraded food and wine.”

Winning the second spot in the awards’ 10best inflight food category, the carrier’s seasonal offerings, broad array of traditional Korean cuisine and special snack services on long-haul flights were recognised.

In March this year, the airline introduced Korean-style vegan meal options inspired by traditional temple cuisine and rolled out a new selection of 52 carefully curated wines in collaboration with world-renowned sommelier Marc Almert.

Korean Air’s efforts to enhance customer services continue to be recognised by various organisations. The airline earned a five-star airline rating in May for the second time from Skytrax, a world-renowned airline consulting and evaluation firm. It ranked first in the 2023 Global Customer Satisfaction Index awards for the 19th consecutive year.

About Korean Air

Korean Air is one of the world’s top 20 airlines, carrying over 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-Covid. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 120 cities in 43 countries on five continents with a fleet of 156 aircraft. Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.