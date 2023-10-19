Star opens more lounge space in Paris

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2023: Star Alliance inaugurated its second lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to welcome First and Business Class passengers and Star Alliance Gold status customers.

The lounge serves all member airline flights departing from gates 10 to 38 in Terminal 1. Eligible United Club and Air Canada Maple Leaf Club members may also access the lounge.

The new lounge is located airside after immigration and security controls in the newest part of the terminal. It can accommodate over 300 guests in the 1,300 square metres of lounge space.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias commented: “We’re very proud to present our new Paris lounge to meet the needs of the modern frequent traveller.”

Great runway views make the lounge special, plus ample natural light with a glass façade running across its length gives the lounge a sense of space. Standout features include a stunningly designed Welcome Bar offering a range of beverages, a wine bar featuring master winemaker Gerard Bertrand and their wines from the South of France, and a tea salon offering an assortment from around the world. For business travellers who prefer a quieter space, there are private work cabins and secluded nooks throughout the lounge.

There are two Star Alliance lounges operating in Terminal 1 now. The first lounge, refurbished in 2019 and located before security on level 10, will now serve passengers departing on intra-Schengen flights from gates 50 to 78 and guests from various lounge access programmes departing from all gates.

Currently, 20 Star Alliance member carriers operate from Paris – CDG, offering 464 weekly departures to 34 destinations in 22 countries.