PG adds flights to Mae Hong Son

BANGKOK, 19 October 2023 Bangkok Airways will add flights between Lampang (LPT) and Mae Hong Son (HGN) from three to five weekly flights starting 29 October ahead of North Thailand’s peak season.

The privately owned airline started flights on the Mae Hong Son to Lampang route on 3 August after Nok Air discontinued the only airline service to the far northwest town surrounded by mountain ridges bordering Myanmar.

The increase in flights is a response to growing travel demand as the rainy season ends and cooler weather settles over northern Thailand. The cool season brings crowds of domestic tourists who head for Mae Hong Son province to chill out in Pai, a small mountain valley resort village halfway on the winding road between Chiang Mai and the provincial town of Mae Hong Son.

Effective 29 October, Bangkok Airways will fly to Mae Hong Son from Lampang, a town 90 km south of Chiang Mai, on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday using the 70-seat ATR72-600 aircraft. The flights originate at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, with a 30-minute stop in Lampang before flying to Mae Hong Son. Flight time is 40 minutes, with the lowest fare quoted at around THB1,500 one-way.

Previously, the airline served the route on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It is adding flights on Sunday and Saturday.

New flight schedule

PG205 departs Lampang at 1410 and arrives in Mae Hong Son at 1500.

PG206 departs Mae Hong Son at 1530 and arrives in Lampang at 1610

DAYS: SUN/MON/WED/FRI/SAT