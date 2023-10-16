SINGAPORE, 17 October 2023: Asia’s riverboat cruise specialist, Pandaw, has released new dates for its popular Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong 21-night combo cruise.

With inclusive flights, hotel and transfers between two 10-night expeditions in Vietnam and Laos, the cruise appeals to travellers who seek an in-depth exploration of this beautiful region.

New combo cruise dates are open for bookings through to the end of March 2025, but demand for the combination cruise is expected to be high.

Book online and reserve a stateroom with Pandaw by visiting pandaw.com or contacting the Pandaw team at [email protected]

The 21-night trip explores the key sites of northern Vietnam by river ship traversing the Red River delta and its main tributaries, connecting the wonders of Halong Bay with the thrill of exploring downtown Hanoi, and then on into the interior, well off the beaten track. It delivers scenic beauty, lively and interesting (sometimes industrial) life of the river and exploring rivers where no other tourist craft operates.

In addition to the Red River cruise in Vietnam, the combination cruise adds a three-country expedition. Travellers will traverse Laos to touch Thailand and Myanmar at the once-notorious Golden Triangle. From there, the cruise sails downstream to Pak Beng and then to Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage town on the banks of the Mekong River. After a break to explore the former royal town of Luang Prabang, the cruise continues to Vientiane.

This trip included flights between Hanoi and Vientiane with a one-night hotel stay.

Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong

HALONG BAY – VIENTIANE

21 nights

FROM USD10,008

For full details and itinerary, visit

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/halong-bay-red-river-laos-mekong?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=red_river_and_laos_combo

Click here for sailing dates and book online

https://www.pandaw.com/expeditions/halong-bay-red-river-laos-mekong/cruise-dates