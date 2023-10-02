FCM Events readies for bounce-back

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2023: FCM Meetings & Events (FCM M&E), a specialist division of the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), has announced a global business expansion.

It will see industry expert Simone Seiler moving into the role of global general manager to oversee lofty ambitions and bring all the global M&E businesses into one.

Seiler is a seasoned travel industry executive with over two decades of experience. She is passionate about the business events sector, bringing her global perspective and local knowledge to dozens of countries and partner networks as the worldwide leader, supporting in-market business leaders.

Events, event travel and meetings are leading the business travel bounce back globally, with a recent white paper* by FCM M&E revealing that the MICE market size, in terms of revenue, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 to reach USD1,563.3 billion by 2030.

According to FCM Asia’s managing director, Bertrand Saillet, the surge in bookings due to high demand in 2023 has continued to shape the sector.

“Meetings and Events are the core of business interactions, both in Asia and across the globe. FCM Meetings and Events is experiencing exponential growth, presenting many opportunities.”

“In Asia, we have witnessed a dynamic surge in demand for personalised, high-quality experiences, reaffirming the value of face-to-face engagements. This trend mirrors a global sentiment, showcasing the universal significance of in-person interactions.”

“By leveraging our global network, we’re confident to deliver exceptional meetings and events experiences that captivate audiences, shaping the future of business gatherings in Asia and worldwide.”

“We know we have an incredible opportunity to both grow and position ourselves as the travel management company of choice for meetings, events, and event travel and are experiencing and anticipating a steady annual growth rate of demand at 12 per cent year on year for in-person meetings, which means we have some exciting opportunities coming our way.”

FCM Meetings & Events is committed to growing its global footprint and presence in this sector. Priorities include the development of innovative technology solutions and investing in extra talent, with the company planning to focus on three core areas.

• Meetings: Provide various services, including venue sourcing, managed meetings, basic planning, and onsite support.

• Event Travel: Offer group travel, from flights and hotels to transfers and team building.

• Events: Provide full event management services, including planning, strategies, execution, and delivery.

