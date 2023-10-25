Diamond Princess returns to Japan

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2023: Princess Cruises has released its 2025 Japan cruise season in response to increasing demand for cruises in Japan.

The 2025 Japan cruise season sees Princess offering 35 cruises ranging in length from seven- to 22 days. The March through August season features the Japan-built, 2,670-guest Diamond Princess sailing from Tokyo (Yokohama) to 36 destinations in three countries. The season is now on sale.

2025 itinerary highlights:

10-day and new 11-day Spring Flowers cruises in March and April, cruising to all four main islands and following the predicted blooming season as it moves from south to north.

Nine-day Southern Islands itineraries with two calls to the Okinawan islands and two calls to Taiwan, including a return to Hualien.

Nine-day and 10-day Sea of Japan voyages feature ports along the historic Kitamaebune trading route.

10-day Hokkaido voyages that visit Otaru (for Sapporo), Hakodate, and Kushiro.

10-day Japan Explorer voyages that call to some of the country’s most iconic destinations like Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka or Kobe (for Kyoto), Hiroshima, and more.

Scenic cruising of the Kanmon Straits, the stretch of water separating Honshu and Kyushu.

Festivals:

Traditional Japanese summer festivals occur throughout the country, especially in August. Guests sailing to Japan with Princess in 2025 will have the chance to enjoy four of these unique festivals:

Aomori Nebuta Festival (2 and 7 August)

Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival (12 August)

Tokushima Awa Dance Festival (13 August)

Kumano Fireworks Festival (17 August)

More Ashore

With late-night and overnight stays, guests gain more time in port to experience the culture and lifestyle of the destination.

Four late-night More Ashore ports – Aomori (for Nebuta Festival), Kochi (for Yosakoi Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fiji), and Tokushima (for Awa Odori Festival).

Japan Cruisetour highlights

With options to combine a cruise and land tour for a deeper look at Kyoto and Tokyo, guests tour Kyoto’s intricate gardens and sightsee at Nijo Castle, Kinkakuji Temple (Golden Pavilion), Great Buddha of Todaiji Temple and Kasuga Taisha Shrine. They also have more time to explore bustling Tokyo and visit Mt Fuji’s UNESCO World Heritage site, with stunning views from Togendai and Lake Ashi.