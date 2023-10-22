Abu Dhabi is back on the BA route map

SINGAPORE, 23 October 2023: British Airways will launch daily flights to Abu Dhabi in the spring of 2024, following a four-year hiatus.

Bookings opened for the new flight on 19 October, with the first flights scheduled for 20 April 2024, serving the UAE’s capital year-round from London Heathrow and using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Famous for its towering architecture, rich culture, desert landscapes, magnificent beaches and world-class attractions, this Middle Eastern metropolis is enjoyed by those looking for an eclectic mix of culture, relaxation and adventure. BA already flies to neighbouring Dubai, offering three daily flights from Heathrow.

British Airways offers return fares from UKP449 in World Traveller (economy) and UKP1,999 in Club World (business class), bookable on 12 November 2023 to support launch sales. Executive Club Members can purchase Reward Seats from UKP100 + 50,000 Avios.

British Airways director of network and alliances, Neil Chernoff said: “Abu Dhabi is a unique destination that is making a very welcome return to our network. With a blend of beach, city and desert, it has everything our customers are looking for in a Middle Eastern trip, and we look forward to welcoming them back on board as we grow our footprint in the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi Airports chief commercial officer Maureen Bannerman said: “We’re delighted to welcome British Airways back to Abu Dhabi International Airport, adding to the growing list of leading carriers set to use Terminal A as their operational base in Abu Dhabi. A luxurious new gateway to Abu Dhabi, Terminal A will open to the public from 1 November, offering state-of-the-art facilities for passengers and airlines.”