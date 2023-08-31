SINGAPORE, 1 September 2023: OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels introduces Kauai Beach Resort & Spa in Hawaii, the latest addition to the hotel group’s global portfolio.

Located in the picturesque town of Lihue on the enchanting ‘Garden Island’ of Kauai, the resort is spread across 25 lush acres (10 ha) of beachfront property. It showcases 350 well-appointed rooms that offer breathtaking ocean views.

Hosts and management welcome the return of OUTRIGGER to the property.

The acquisition marks a pivotal step in OUTRIGGER’s expansion strategy and strengthens its presence on the four largest Hawaiian Islands.

Kauai Beach Resort & Spa holds a special place in OUTRIGGER’s history, having been managed by the company in the 1990s. With this acquisition, OUTRIGGER welcomes the property back into its fold, with plans to enhance the resort and provide an exceptional experience for its employees and guests.

The transition was marked by a traditional Hawaiian blessing led by Kumu Blaine Kamalani Kia – who started his career with OUTRIGGER 25 years earlier at the resort. The poignant ceremony included a mele kahea chant, which asked permission for OUTRIGGER to return to this special place. It was reciprocated by a mele komo chant of acceptance and invitation. A moment of silence was observed for the sister island of Maui, where wildfires recently devastated the town of Lahaina.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group president and CEO Jeff Wagoner acknowledged that it was an emotional time for Hawaii.

“OUTRIGGER feels the heartache of the Maui fires deeply. Last week, many of our employees lost their homes and loved ones. But in times of sorrow, there is a certain healing in embracing new beginnings and intentionally lifting people up. Today’s tying of the maile lei was about bringing people together, not only here but across Hawaii and the world. It is an important symbol for us to be able to link ourselves together and move on into the future,” he said.

Kumu Blaine Kia added: “It’s that unity of coming together – like no like, kekahi i kekahi – one with each other, and trying to make sure that we raise our consciousness in the aloha spirit. I feel strongly, without a doubt, that OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels carries that spirit… I want to ensure we sustain and perpetuate it for many generations.”

With a legacy spanning 75 years, OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is a distinguished hospitality brand dedicated to providing extraordinary guest experiences through its premier beach locations, captivating beach bars, authentic live music and commitment to ocean conservation. The acquisition of Kauai Beach Resort & Spa marks another step in the brand’s expansion journey, highlighting its deep-rooted connection to Hawaii and its local communities.

For reservations and more information about OUTRIGGER Kauai Beach Resort & Spa, visit www.OUTRIGGER.com.