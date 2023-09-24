Italy’s tourism minister visits Trip.com HQ

SHANGHAI, 25 September 2023: Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun welcomed Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, and her delegation at the group’s office in Shanghai.

The Santanchè delegation included Erika Guerri, Head of Cabinet, Tiziana D’Angelo, Consul General of the Republic of Italy in Shanghai and Ivana Jelenic, CEO of ENIT.

(Fifth from left) Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun, welcomed the Italian delegation, led by Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè (fifth from right), at the Trip.com Group headquarters in Shanghai.

Sun and her team hosted Santanchè and her delegation to a tour of the group’s HQ premises and engaged in a discussion which focused on travel and tourism and women’s empowerment, among other topics.

During the discussion, Sun also highlighted Trip.com Group’s strengths, including technology, content marketing and customer service, and ways to deepen cooperation between both sides.

Santanchè commented: “The meeting with Sun and her team offered many interesting ideas, both on present and future perspectives of collaboration between Italy and China, as well as an overview of the methods of promoting Italy to an audience of high-spending users.”

Ms Sun said: “It is our honour and privilege to welcome and host Minister Daniela Santanchè and her delegation. It was a great discussion during which we shared our group’s initiatives to promote destinations in Europe, including Italy, to high-spending tourists who are seeking quality tourism experiences. We also appreciate the opportunity to share insights and exchange views with the minister on potential growth opportunities and challenges. My colleagues and I are excited to strengthen our collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism to position Italy as a destination of choice.”

Trip.com Group’s recent data shows that search volumes and bookings of travel products related to Italy have been increasing. Flight search volume to Italy rose by 363% in August 2023, as compared to the previous year, while accommodation bookings during the same period increased by 283%.