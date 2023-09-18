DUBAI, 19 September 2023: Emirates and Maldivian have announced an interline partnership, enabling Emirates customers to access 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond Malé.

The agreement follows last year’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two airlines.

The interline agreement will create more options for Emirates customers when travelling to the Maldivian archipelago, using both carriers’ services and networks on a single ticket while enhancing the customer experience throughout the journey.

Customers travelling to exotic island destinations in the Maldives will now reap the benefit of flying into more popular holiday spots after connecting easily and seamlessly from Velana International Airport in the North Malé atoll. Emirates passengers will link to Maldivian’s services to reach a choice of domestic points for their island getaway.

From 15 September, travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates mobile app, or preferred travel agents for flights effective immediately.

Emirates’ chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “By partnering with the Maldivian flag carrier, we can offer customers smooth connections when flying to a wide choice of islands within the country via Malé. By extending this added-value benefit, our customers from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas can plan their journey to the Maldives with the convenience of booking flights on a single ticket to reach their final destination.”

Emirates customers can fly to airports in a selection of popular atolls via Malé including Dharavandhoo Island (DRV), Faresmathoda Airport (FMT), Funadhoo Airport (FND), Fuvahmulak Island Airport (FVM), Gan Island International (GAN), Kooddoo Island (GKK), Hanimaadhoo Island Airport (HAQ), Kulhudhuffushi Airport (HDK), Hoarafushi Airport (HRF), Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport (KDM), Kadhdhoo Island (KDO), Madivaru Airport (LMV), Maafaru International Airport (NMF), Maavarulu Airport (RUL), Thimarafushi Airport (TMF), and Ifuru (IFU).

Customers spending their holidays at other resort islands can also enjoy the convenience of travelling to the closest point in the interline network. They are within reach of their final destination with only a short ride by seaplane or boat.

As the partnership between both airlines evolves, more benefits and conveniences will be added to enhance the customer experience when travelling to the Maldives.

Emirates has supported the development and growth of tourism and trade in the Maldives for over three and a half decades. The award-winning global airline commenced operations in Malé in 1987 and now operates 28 weekly flights between Dubai and the Maldives. With a choice of four flights per day to Malé, customers from across Emirates’ network of almost 140 points have the flexibility to choose flights and enjoy the convenience of minimal connection times.

Through its 29 codeshare, 11 Intermodal and 117 interline partners, Emirates boasts a global footprint encompassing destinations far beyond its network, offering increased connectivity and convenient options for travellers.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com.