Vietjet adds flights to Perth Australia

HO CHI MINH CITY, 11 August 2023: Vietjet will become the first airline to operate direct flights from Ho Chi Minh to Perth (Australia) on 21 November 2023.

Vietjet confirmed the new service earlier this week, saying it would raise flights between Vietnam and Australia to 38 flights per week.

Photo credit: Vietjet

Initially, the airline will fly from Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport to Perth twice weekly, every Tuesday and Saturday.

Flights will depart SGN at 1355 and arrive in Perth at 2120. The return flights will depart Perth International Airport at 2320 and land at Tan Son Nhat Airport, Ho Chi Minh City at 0505 on the following morning.

Vietjet launches the flights with its standard promotion of zero-cost fare (excluding taxes and fees) for the new Perth service and has similar deals for some flights to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, bookable at www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet mobile app.