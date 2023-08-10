KUCHING, 11 August 2023: The Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies (ASIA) is promoting a Sarawak Road Trip: Self Drive Travel Guide, which takes travellers on a trip to explore three regions of Sarawak; Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

You go at your own pace and choose your transport, but the travel guide steps in to maximise your time and the value of your experience in Sarawak with recommendations to popular must-visit sites.

Sarawak Road Trip Travel Guide (PDF) Download Here

Here, the association’s Self Drive Travel Guice introduces an adventure-filled three-day/two-night trip circling Kuching and Bau with stops presenting the must-see and experience attractions of southern Sarawak.

Day 1

For the convenience of navigation, ASIA has prepared a QR code for each travel route, which road-trippers can refer to and download a Google map version of the itinerary. This journey will start off at one of the best-preserved colonial buildings in Sarawak, The Kuching Old Courthouse.

You can explore the historic building, which has been standing since Brooke’s era in 1871, made up of ironwood roofs, surrounding gardens and cultural art exhibitions before making a short drive to Batu Kawa town district.

For every stop, a background summary and their respective key activities and opening hours have been included to ensure that you don’t miss out. Alongside that, the distance between each stop is listed as a part of the guide so travellers can decide the mode of transport.

Upon arriving at Batu Kawa, it is advisable to park your car near the Guang Loong Temple. It is commonly known as the centre of faith where locals pay their respect and express their gratitude, as it is their religious belief that the temple brings peace and prosperity. With a short walk to the Batu Kawa Sky Window, visitors can see a refreshing view of Batu Kawa and the Sarawak River from the observation deck, which stands 30 meters above the ground. You can dine at the Rainbow Bridge, which offers a menu ranging from local favourites to Western cuisines. You will have the chance to unwind and appreciate their picturesque display of rare Sarawakian antiques and Belian Wood structures while waiting to be served.

Continuing the journey towards Bau, get your camera roll ready for a plethora of agriculture, land and aquatic animals from the Borneo Happy Farm. You can visit the link in the travel guide for details on their other services, such as the fruit farm, hiking trail, handicraft gallery, animal show times and the first-ever dual zipline in Borneo. As one of the recommendations by ASIA, Borneo Happy Farm is a great choice for families.

Sumiran Eco Park and Resort is another recreational area with countless agendas perfectly designed for team and family bonding. Their facilities are well integrated with its surrounding greenery, making it ideal for those who crave to experience the jungle, mountain biking, boot camps and adventure trails. Join in on the water games if you don’t mind getting wet and have a dip in the lake or canoe through their property river. Rest assured that their waters are croc-free, but keep your phones on land or use a waterproof phone cover as they may not survive the splash. Visitors can also enjoy the flying fox, which is available at Sumiran Eco Park and Resort.

Day 2

As you approach the town of Bau, snap a few pictures of the beautiful mountainous scenery. The town has a past reputation for being a gold mining industry and the primal settlement for Sarawakian Chinese. Famous for its vibrant turquoise water is the Blue Lake, the English translation for “Tasik Biru”.

Guests who want to admire the artificial lake up close but prefer to have their feet securely on the ground can stroll along the floating boardwalk after they purchase a ticket at MYR10 per person. On the other hand, the heart of Bau has calm water optimal for visitors to drive motorboats, paddle kayaks or swan boats.

Continue your journey and head to another famous attraction of Bau, the Fairy Cave, one of the more popular rock climbing bases in Sarawak. The cave is home to about 14 species of bats, 12 types of snails, swiftlets, and even squirrels other than the stalagmites and stalactites. If you’re in no rush, visit the neighbouring cave, The Wind Cave.

Once the adventure activity has been completed, travellers can swing by Siniawan, a century-old Hakka Chinese town. This place has been among the top must-visit places in Kuching, Sarawak, due to the pictographic backdrop featuring parallel rustic shophouses, decorative red lanterns and luminous food stalls.

A vintage-style gallery awaits you in Siniawan town. The Ayak Gallery is a rare find in Sarawak as the Siniawan people set it up to showcase and promote any form of art produced by local artists, whether in the form of paintings, carvings, sculptures or crafts. The Ayak Gallery also houses a kopitiam where you can satisfy your hunger with local cuisines after the viewing.

End your day at the Serembu Eco Park, placed at the foothills of Mount Serembu. Stay the night at their unique villa accommodation and dine in at their floating restaurant while embracing your time away from city life. Camping enthusiasts can also rent out their sites and facilities, including barbecue pits, swimming pools, jungle pools and hiking trails. Guests also participate in team-building events, mountain biking and canopy walks.

Day 3 (Final Day)

Wake up early to end your trip with one last mini adventure up Mount Serembu. Hikers can climb to the 500m summit, enjoying dramatic views of the surrounding jungle and beyond the towns of Bau and Kuching. Carefully descend and freshen up before ending your road trip with a drive back to Kuching Old Courthouse.

The Sarawak Road Trip: Self Drive Travel Guide provides the basic routes and suggestions for accommodation, restaurants and attractions for the selected trips helping visitors plan and research their trips.

For more details and information on the association, visit the ASIA website, https://asia.org.my/.

For more info on Sarawak Road Trip and the destination, log on to https://asia.org.my/sarawak-road-trip/

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board Hornbill Trail Newsletter)