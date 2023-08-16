Norwegian Viva debuts in Europe

SINGAPORE 17 August 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line welcomed guests on Norwegian Viva last week as the brand new ship embarked on its maiden voyage from Venice (Trieste), Italy.

Making a grand debut in Europe on 10 August, Norwegian Viva departed for a nine-day journey through the Mediterranean, taking guests from Venice (Trieste), Italy, to Lisbon, Portugal, with stops in Europe’s popular seaside destinations including Salerno, off Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast; Cannes along France’s stunning Cote d’Azur; and Ibiza, Spain in the Balearic Islands.

Norwegian Viva will sail Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December for a season in the Caribbean.

Mirroring the design of its sister ship Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva features standout onboard experiences, including the Viva Speedway-the three-level racetrack; Indulge Food Hall, an upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries and the fastest slides at sea, aptly named ‘The Drop and Rush’.

Following the ship’s maiden voyage, Norwegian Viva will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries before its official Christening ceremony in Miami on 28 November 2023. The ship will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a season of Caribbean voyages from December 2023 through March 2024 before returning to Europe in May 2024 to sail Mediterranean itineraries.