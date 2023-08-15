LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 16 August 2023: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) continues strengthening ties with Singapore’s tourism agencies, the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), through the Tourism Malaysia Singapore office.

Earlier this month, the latest round of meetings focused on building strategic cooperation involving LADA planning a ‘Tourism Business Meet at Langkawi 2024’ specially for Singapore’s tourism agencies under the NATAS umbrella.

Photo credit: LADA. Planning an Eco-Geo promotion in Singapore.

The initiative will strengthen tourism relations and boost tourism to Langakawi from ASEAN countries, promoting Langkawi as a popular Eco-Geo destination in Asia. The initial efforts will establish the island’s credentials as an Eco-Geo destination in the Singapore outbound travel market through promotions and partnerships with NATAS members supported by Tourism Malaysia’s Singapore office.

Visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/

(Source: LADA)