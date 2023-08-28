LANGKAWI, 29 August 2023: Langkawi’s famous cycle stage race, which helped put the island on the tourism map since the race was established in 1996, will once more roll along Malaysia’s highways for eight days from 23 to 30 September, following the pandemic pause.

Le Tour de Langkawi has delivered the Asian version of the famous French stage race since former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir convinced the Le Tour de France brand in 1996 to put Malaysia on the world sporting and tourism map by establishing the first major cycle race with international teams participating.

Since then, the race has usually been flagged off in Langkawi for multiple stages, including racing significant landmarks such as Genting Highlands and Dataran Merdeka. The Union Cycliste Internationale now sanctions the race as a ProSeries under UCI’s three-tier race structure and is among the biggest races in Asia.

Due to the famous Le Tour de France branding links, the race regularly attracts top teams worldwide and national teams from European and Asian countries and worked marvels for Langkawi’s holiday island image, opening the door to sports event hosting on a broader scale.

The return of the famous cycle race this September under Brand Langkawi has been welcomed following a Covid pandemic pause that derailed the hosting of LTdL 2020.

A popular sport that has become a lifestyle amongst Malaysians, the 24th edition slogan – Sports Unite, Cycling Contributes – seeks to emphasise the importance of unity via the sport of cycling. It is much more than just a cycle race.

“The theme defines and promotes the people and masses to “ride together’ regardless of their ideologies, race and background in the spirit of unity and camaraderie. It is about creating Passion, Excitement, Unity and a sense of Pride in participating in yet another renowned international event,” the organisers stressed in a statement released by Tourism Malaysia.

Website: https://naturallylangkawi.my/

https://www.astana-qazaqstan.com

(Source Tourism Malaysia)